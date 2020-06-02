Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 680,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

