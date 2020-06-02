Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

