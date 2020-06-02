Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

VYM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. 310,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

