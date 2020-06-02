Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $5.63 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Target accounts for approximately 23.7% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

