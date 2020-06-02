VeriME Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.59 or 0.04517227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

