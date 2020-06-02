Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 107,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

