Veritaseum Market Cap Achieves $12.37 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $1,133.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00060345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02059977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00180661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029224 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

