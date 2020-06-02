Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $6.42 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00064846 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

