Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

