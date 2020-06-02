Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $12.32

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.32. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 89,773 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

