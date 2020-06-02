Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $65,997.50 and $9,020.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

