VIDY Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04638299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.