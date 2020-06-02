Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VIE traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

