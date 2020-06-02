Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 5.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 1,779,662 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,292,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 403,941 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

