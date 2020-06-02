Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,714 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of Visa worth $1,371,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

