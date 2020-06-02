Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.36. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,241,798 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

