Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

