Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,237. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.