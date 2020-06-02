Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.15. 8,855,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

