Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $114.16 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Waves has a total market cap of $114.16 million and approximately $31.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Kuna and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,097,780 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Indodax, Kuna, Tidex, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Exmo, COSS, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.