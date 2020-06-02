Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s the current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins. Its first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.8% and declined 80% year over year.”

5/27/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s the current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins. Its first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.8% and declined 80% year over year.”

5/27/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/27/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $107.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/8/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 49,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,491. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

