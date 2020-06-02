Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mercadolibre (MELI)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $775.00 to $980.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $846.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s first quarter results benefited from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Moreover, growing adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strong performance of Mercado Fondo was positive. Additionally, solid momentum across free shipment program led to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending remain a major negative. Also, rising competition in e-commerce market is a risk.”

5/20/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $1,000.00.

5/13/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/6/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Mercadolibre had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $655.00.

5/6/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $650.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $760.00 to $720.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.05 on Tuesday, hitting $862.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $864.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.37 and a 200 day moving average of $622.34. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -205.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Mercadolibre Inc alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.