WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 325,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,823,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 366,512 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 59,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 68,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 10,634,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.