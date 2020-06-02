Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 84,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,118. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

