Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Up 19.5%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price shot up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $2.39, 24,780,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,451% from the average session volume of 446,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

