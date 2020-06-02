WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $300,300.00 in Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,861. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

