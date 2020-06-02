Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rose 5.9% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $86.02, approximately 2,021,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,488,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Cfra boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.