Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rose 5.9% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $86.02, approximately 2,021,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,488,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Cfra boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
