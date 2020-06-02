Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

