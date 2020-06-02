X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

XFOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 93,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,647. The company has a market cap of $138.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

