X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
XFOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 93,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,647. The company has a market cap of $138.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
