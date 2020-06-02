XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Up 9%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 51,388,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 18,145,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.