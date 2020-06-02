XRP (XRP) Hits Market Cap of $8.90 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. XRP has a total market cap of $8.90 billion and $2.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRP has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Covesting.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00125818 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, WazirX, Kuna, Bitlish, OKEx, Stellarport, Cryptohub, BTC Markets, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Exrates, Coindeal, Covesting, Tripe Dice Exchange, ABCC, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Coinrail, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, Ripple China, BTC Trade UA, MBAex, Liquid, Bits Blockchain, Cryptomate, BitMarket, Kraken, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, DigiFinex, Poloniex, RippleFox, Independent Reserve, OpenLedger DEX, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, FCoin, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, Huobi, DragonEX, Coinhub, Koineks, Fatbtc, Bitsane, Zebpay, Koinex, Gatehub, Bitbank, Bitso, Korbit, Bittrex, BitFlip, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BCEX, LakeBTC, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Indodax, Binance, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, BitBay, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, BtcTurk, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinbe and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

