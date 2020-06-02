Yale University Acquires Shares of 379,070 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. Pagerduty comprises 2.4% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yale University owned approximately 0.48% of Pagerduty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,452,243.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 862,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.02. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

