Yale University Invests $25.60 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 763,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,598,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 9.6% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yale University owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,778,783. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

