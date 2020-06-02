Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to Announce $2.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $3.50. Banco Macro reported earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $13.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Macro.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Banco Macro by 558.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

