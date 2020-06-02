Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 171,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,221. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.