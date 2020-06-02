Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.70 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $15.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $52.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.72 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

SYY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 2,869,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

