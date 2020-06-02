Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,859. The company has a market capitalization of $528.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

