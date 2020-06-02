Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.98. 2,040,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,546. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

