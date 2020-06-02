Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $1.33. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of BBY traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 2,777,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,750 shares of company stock worth $28,152,140 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 320.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.