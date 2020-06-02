Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Target Price for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 179 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cannae stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cannae by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

