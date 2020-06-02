Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSTC. ValuEngine cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $66.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

