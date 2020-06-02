Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSTC. ValuEngine cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $66.51.
BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.
See Also: Net Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.