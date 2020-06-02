Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Acushnet posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.02.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 439,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

