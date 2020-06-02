Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.75 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $176.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.80 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $195.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $567.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.65 million to $574.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.47 million to $620.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,091. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

