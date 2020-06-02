Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will post sales of $474.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.86 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $679.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 506,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

