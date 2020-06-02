Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. 234,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

