Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.93. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 996,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,623. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

