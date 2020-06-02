Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $5,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.