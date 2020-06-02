Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.50 Target Price for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 219 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

ICMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,462. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 118,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $820,113.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 223,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,474. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

