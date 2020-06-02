Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 228 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 71,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

