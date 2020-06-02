Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 84,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,940. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.